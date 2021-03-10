Keyera Closes $350 Million Hybrid Note Offering

Keyera Corp. has closed its Canadian offering of $350 million of 5.95 per cent fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due March 10, 2081.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more