Enerplus Closes Acquisition Of Bruin

Enerplus Corporation has closed its previously announced acquisition of Bruin E&P HoldCo, LLC, a pure play Williston Basin private company, for a total cash purchase price of US$465 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more