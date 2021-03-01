Suncor Proposing To Expand Fort Hills Boundaries

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is reviewing applications from Suncor Energy Operating Inc., on behalf of Fort Hills Energy Corporation, to expand the boundaries of the Fort Hills Oil Sands Project, in part to accommodate a berm.

