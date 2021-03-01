Long Haul To Extract Minerals From Oilsands Tailings Nears Destination

After almost two decades and total investments in technology development that are nearing $100 million, Calgary-based Titanium Corporation may finally be closer to developing a commercial plant in Alberta to develop titanium and zircon, two valuable minerals that are used for everything from paint pigments and ceramic tiles to knee replacements and golf clubs.
