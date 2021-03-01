Search
CAODC Town Hall With Premier Kenney — March 26

Join The CAODC On Friday, March 26 For Their AGM & Virtual Town Hall With Alberta Premier, The Honourable Jason Kenney.

This year in a virtual format, Association members will meet to celebrate the year's accomplishments through an entertaining program with engaging speakers and industry experts. The event will feature a keynote speech and fireside chat with Alberta's Premier, the Honourable Jason Kenney. Since taking his seat in the Legislature, Mr. Kenney has been relentless in his advocacy for pipelines, the energy industry, and the thousands of men and women who make their living off Canada’s resources.

Cost per ticket for members: $25.00 + tax
Cost per ticket for non-members: $75.00 + tax

Register for the event here.

