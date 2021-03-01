BRITT Land & Engagement Rebrands To BRITT RADIUS: Elevating BRITT’s Legacy

Just in time for our 35-year anniversary, we are excited to announce our newest project: our own rebrand and company elevation! Although we have become well known in industry as BRITT Land & Engagement, we look forward to our future as BRITT RADIUS!

In 1986 Ray Ramsay established “Britt Resources Ltd.” during a difficult recession. Grit, determination, and an unwavering pursuit to reimagine what is possible, has gotten us to where we are today.

What is now BRITT RADIUS, has evolved from a one-man land services company to being the leader in managing all aspects of non-technical risks in Western Canada.