IPC’s Q4 Production Bounces Back After Canadian Volumes Return To Form

The recovery of International Petroleum Corporation’s (IPC) Canadian oil production continued during the fourth quarter resulting in full-year net production averaging in excess of 42,000 boe/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more