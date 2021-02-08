Murphy Adds GHG Emissions Reduction Metric To Executive Compensation

Murphy Oil Corporation has rolled out several compensation decisions, including changes to the compensation of the company’s executives and to the director compensation program for 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more