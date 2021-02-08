Gattinger: Canadians’ Views On Energy And Environment During COVID-19

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped Canadians’ attention. Many surveys are tracking public views on the pandemic, but what about opinions on other policy priorities?

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more