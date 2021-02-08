CEO Appointed To Schlumberger Hydrogen Tech Venture

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and partners have announced Florence Lambert as the CEO of the Genvia clean hydrogen production technology venture, effective March 1, 2021.

