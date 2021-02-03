Suncor Selling Interest In Golden Eagle Area

Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2020, Suncor Energy Inc. reached an agreement to sell its 26.69 per cent working interest in the Golden Eagle Area Development in the North Sea for US$325 million and contingent consideration up to US$50 million.

