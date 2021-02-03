MEG’s Notes Offering Closes

MEG Energy Corp. it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of US$600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875 per cent senior unsecured notes due February 2029.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more