Former Regulators Offer Course On Navigating Canada’s Energy Regulatory Process

Four former employees with the Alberta Energy Regulator will share essential insights, tips and tactics to guide an energy deal through Canada’s oil and gas regulatory process during a new e-learning course in March.

Alanda Allum, Rob Cruickshank, Mark Taylor and Jeff Schatz – all experts on Canadian upstream oil and gas and former AER colleagues – will teach the course, Navigating the energy regulator when conducting acquisitions and divestitures.

“The regulatory process is much more complex than it was 10 years ago, when companies could transfer asset licences without really being in an approval process,” said Allum. “Now it goes through a rigorous review so it ensures that companies are actually able to meet all of their obligations for full lifecycle of the asset.”

Allum, president of Allum Energy Advisory Service Ltd., worked within various departments of the AER for 20 years including compliance policy development and energy hearing co-ordination, plus the review and approval of energy applications.

The course being offered is ideal for A&D professionals within oil and gas companies and in related sectors, such as banking, investment and land management in Canada.

“Between the four of us we have over 45 years experience at the regulator,” said Allum. “We understand the processes. We understand reading the regulations through a regulatory lens. Now that we are no longer with the regulator, we also have an understanding of the technical lens. Being able to provide that bridge is a key benefit to course participants.”

Participants will assess how regulatory needs, ESG and policy awareness are integral when considering deals in upstream exploration, production or midstream markets. Developing and implementing a post-transaction liability management plan will also be covered.

Rob Cruickshank, who worked as a geologist for 20 years and at the AER for 14 years, has extensive experience in developing and processing applications.

“The course is going to give you a ‘start-to-finish checklist’ of what you need to do and what you need to prepare,” said Cruickshank. “That is everything from discussions with landowners, to pre-application meetings, to a pre-application alignment of the work that you’re doing, all the way through to carbon tax considerations and potential liabilities or hearings.

“You're going to obtain a comprehensive list of factors that you need to consider. You can pick our brains and you can ask the questions, and we will also provide you with considerations that you may not have thought of. And I think that will be a vital aspect of the course.”

