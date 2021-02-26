Wicklum To Co-Chair Federal Net-Zero Advisory Body

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson named a Net-Zero Advisory Body on Thursday, an independent group of 14 experts from across the country who will provide the federal government with advice on the best pathways to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

