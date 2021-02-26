Search
PSAC STARS & Spurs safe@home Gala! – Saturday Evening

Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

A 70-minute video will be released on Feb. 27, 2021, which celebrates the success of this campaign along with STARS’ Very Important Patients (VIP), the Honourary Patron Award and cheque presentation. The Safe@Home campaign video will feature Dave Kelly as the Master of Ceremonies. Plus the Safe@Home campaign will feature some incredible Canadian entertainers, including performances from: Jess Moskaluke, The Washboard Union, Hunter Brothers, George Canyon, Gord Bamford, Nice Horse and Bobby Willis

Click here to bookmark the video link.

