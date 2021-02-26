Pembina Eyeing Larger Expansion Of Prince Rupert Propane Export Terminal

With its first propane export terminal set to come into service near the end of the first quarter of 2021, Pembina Pipeline Corporation says it is evaluating its deferred expansion project for the Prince Rupert Terminal.

