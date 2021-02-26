NuVista Sells Non-Core Assets

NuVista Energy Ltd. is selling its non-core Charlie Lake and Cretaceous Unit assets in the Wembley area, as well as selected water infrastructure assets in the Wembley/Pipestone area, for total proceeds of $94 million prior to adjustments.

