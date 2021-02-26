Lower Price Forecasts Reduce Baytex Reserves

Baytex Energy Corp.’s gross proved plus probable (2P) reserves fell by nearly 13 per cent at Dec. 31, 2020, to 461.71 million boe from 529.49 million boe a year earlier.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more