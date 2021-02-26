AltaGas Sees Benefits From Upstream Consolidations; Firm Delivers Strong Q4 And 2020 Results

AltaGas Ltd. sees recent upstream consolidations in the oil and gas industry as providing significantly-improved counterparty credit risk for the company, heard this morning’s Q4 2020 conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more