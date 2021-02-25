Whitecap Sets 2021 Budget At $280–$300 Million; Could Be Increased If Pricing Momentum Holds

Whitecap Resources Inc. expects its capital expenditures in 2021 of approximately $280–$300 million to generate average production of approximately 100,000 boe/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more