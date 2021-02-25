Suncor Eyeing Small Modular Nuclear Reactors In Oilsands Extraction

Suncor Energy Inc. would be “super interested” in a nuclear reactor technology that could replace the energy intensive natural gas fired boilers and steam generators in its oilsands extraction, a company executive said Wednesday.

