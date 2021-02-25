Heavy Oil Margins “Extremely Attractive,” Says Baytex CEO

Baytex Energy Corp. says it intends to implement a heavy oil drilling program in the second half of the year in which it could drill up to 30 net wells at Lloydminster and six net wells at Peace River.

