Green Power M&A: 74 GW Of Wind Capacity Changes Hands

New data from Evaluate Energy shows that 74 GW in existing and future wind power generation capacity have changed hands in 222 M&A transactions around the world in 2020.

Both figures are significant upticks on 2018 and 2019 activity in the sector.

The top 10 wind deals between January 1, 2020 and Feb 15, 2021 can be downloaded for free at this link.

“The majority of the deals are for projects in progress and future capacity, rather than existing projects generating power right now,” says Eoin Coyne, Senior M&A Analyst at Evaluate Energy.

“With new and bolder climate targets being set all the time by nations and corporations around the world, being part of the wind sector’s growth is clearly an attractive prospect for acquirers and investors alike right now.

“A clear appetite is growing for the wind sector, with upticks in deal counts and the power generation capacity involved in M&A deals growing year-over-year between 2018 and the end of 2020, even with the pandemic taking hold last year.

“This wind sector’s deal activity over the past year stands in stark contrast to oil and gas markets, where, as our recent analysis showed, the pandemic was responsible for a sharp downturn in activity across the board.”

As for 2021 activity so far, Evaluate Energy data shows that wind sector deal counts are currently on pace to match 2020 figures at this very early stage. The deals have so far been for typically smaller assets, however, with just 1.75 GW acquired up to and including February 15.

The top 10 wind sector deals ranked on generation capacity between January 1, 2020 and February 15, 2021 were responsible for 44% of the total capacity acquired over the same timeframe.

Details on these deals is available for free download at this link

This analysis was created using the Evaluate Energy M&A database, which began including green power and renewable energy sector transactions in 2016. Find out more here.