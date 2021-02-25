Enerflex Growth Capex In 2021 Impacted By New $35-Million Contract

Enerflex Ltd. expects capital expenditures could reach $50 million to $100 million this year, with approximately $20 million to $25 million spent on maintenance capex, and the rest going towards value-added growth projects.

