Alberta 2021 Budget: Keystone XL ‘Exposure’ Estimated At $1.28B To February, Says Alberta Government

The Alberta government says it is working with TC Energy Corporation “to explore all options” to advance the Keystone XL project and is “strongly encouraging the Government of Canada to do the same,” the province said in budget documents released this afternoon.

