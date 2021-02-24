Trican Expects Higher Utilization in 2021; Firm Sells Non-Core Assets For More Than $7 Million

Trican Well Service Ltd. has strengthened its liquidity and financial position post-Q4 2020 through agreements to sell non-core assets and businesses for proceeds of more than $7 million, which includes the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its software business for estimated proceeds of $6 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more