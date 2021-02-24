Prairie Provident Restarts Development Program

With recent commodity price recovery and additional liquidity provided by its lender, Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has restarted its development program focusing on the Glauconite and Ellerslie formations in the Princess area.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more