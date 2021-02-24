Girling To Stand For Election To Suncor Board Of Directors

Former TC Energy Corporation president and CEO Russ Girling will stand for election to the Suncor Energy Inc. board of directors at the company’s next annual general meeting scheduled for May 4, 2021.

