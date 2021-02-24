Alberta Government Seeking Judicial Review Of Federal Bill C-69

Following through on an election campaign promise by Premier Jason Kenney, the Alberta government is before the Alberta Court of Appeal this week with a constitutional challenge to federal Bill C-69, the Environmental Assessment Act.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more