Trans Mountain Seeking CER Approval For Confidential Filing Of Information On Insurers

Citing pressure on its insurers from environmental activists that ultimately could mean higher tolls for shippers, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC wants the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to allow it to file the names of its insurers on a confidential basis.

