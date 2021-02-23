Osum Board Withdraws Recommendation That Shareholders Reject Waterous Offer

In light of the improved offer by WEF Osum Acquisition Corp., Osum Oil Sands Corp.’s board of directors has withdrawn its recommendation that shareholders reject the offer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more