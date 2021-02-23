Osum Board Withdraws Recommendation That Shareholders Reject Waterous Offer

In light of the improved offer by WEF Osum Acquisition Corp., Osum Oil Sands Corp.’s board of directors has withdrawn its recommendation that shareholders reject the offer.
