OGC Staff Receive New ‘Habitat Officer’ Designation

BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) staff have received a new designation from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) under the Water Sustainability Regulation (WSR).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more