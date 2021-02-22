Lower Revenue Hits Pulse Results In 2020

Pulse Seismic Inc. posted a net loss of $6.79 million (13 cents per basic and diluted share) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 compared to a loss of $3.41 million (six cents per share) in 2019 reflecting a drop in revenue of more than 50 per cent.

