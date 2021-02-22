Higher Oil And Petrochemical Prices Have Inter Pipeline Optimistic About Future Despite Current Ownership Debate

With his company targeted for takeover by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Inter Pipeline Ltd. chief executive officer Christian Bayle laid out an optimistic picture of future growth to analysts during the company’s year-end conference call on Friday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more