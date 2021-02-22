EDF Renewables, Enbridge, Wpd Launch Construction Of Calvados Offshore Wind Farm

EDF Renewables, EIH S.à r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., and wpd started construction activity on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more