Imperial Maintains Egress Optionality, But CEO Still Disappointed With KXL Decision

Imperial Oil Limited had some capacity reserved on the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which had its presidential permit revoked by President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more