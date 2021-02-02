Imperial Hopes To Benefit From Exxon’s New Unit To Commercialize Carbon-Lowering Tech

Imperial Oil Limited will be engaging with its majority owner, Exxon Mobil Corporation, to see if the Canadian producer can benefit from the U.S. oil major’s new division established to commercialize technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

