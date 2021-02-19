U.S. Polar Vortex Drives Strong Demand For TC Energy Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation pipelines experienced unprecedented and sustained demand for its pipeline capacity over the past week as a polar vortex covered most of the United States, the company’s new chief executive said Thursday.

