Gas Well Permitting Increases In January From A Year Ago

A total of 175 gas wells were licensed in January across the western provinces, up from 146 in the year-prior period, as a shift to more gas-directed drilling takes hold across the basin.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more