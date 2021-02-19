Coastal GasLink Costs Expected To Rise

Project costs for Coastal GasLink are expected to increase significantly, and the schedule will be delayed due, in part, to the impacts from COVID-19 as the company works with LNG Canada on a revised project plan, parent TC Energy Corporation said today.

