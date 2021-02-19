Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count Unchanged

The U.S. rig count is unchanged from last week at 397 with oil rigs down one to 305, gas rigs up one to 91, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at one rig, according to Baker Hughes.

