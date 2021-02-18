Teck Outlines Spending At Fort Hills For 2021

Capital spending in Teck Resources Limited’s energy business unit in 2021 is expected to be $85 million, focused on tailings infrastructure and work to transition to the next mining area at Fort Hills.

