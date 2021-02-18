Oilsands Procurement From Indigenous Suppliers Reaches $2.4 Billion In 2019: CAPP Survey

Indigenous suppliers play an increasingly important role in the oilsands, according to a Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) survey of producers. In 2019, companies spent about $2.4 billion on procurement from Indigenous businesses, which is up 16 per cent from 2018 and 53 per cent from 2017.

