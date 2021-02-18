Inter Pipeline Launches ‘Strategic Review’

On the heels of an unsolicited offer by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd., the latter has launched a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

