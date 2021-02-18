Geoscience B.C.'s Summary Of Activities 2020: Energy And Water — CSUR Technical Webinar, Feb. 23

Geoscience BC's Summary of Activities 2020: Energy and Water, contains 16 papers from Geoscience BC–funded projects or scholarship recipients that are within Geoscience BC's strategic focus areas of energy (including oil and gas, and geothermal) and water. The papers are divided into four sections, based on Geoscience BC's strategic objectives of:

1) Facilitating Responsible Natural Resource Development

2) Advancing Science and Innovative Geoscience Technologies

3) Enabling Clean Energy

4) Understanding Water

During this Webinar, we will hear from 6 of those researchers, covering 3 sections of Geoscience BC's Strategic Objectives:

Within the ‘Facilitating Responsible Natural Resource Development' section, there will be two talks. Bei Wang et al.'s paper a study on the largest hydraulic fracturing induced earthquake in Canada: numerical modeling and triggering mechanism will expound on earthquake-triggering mechanisms attributable to an induced seismic (Mw) 4.6 event, while Afshin Amini presents his findings on machine learning analysis of factors influencing induced seismicity susceptibility in the Montney play region of northeastern British Columbia.

The ‘Advancing Science and Innovative Geoscience Technologies' section is represented by three papers. Hayes et al.'s summary of Wastewater Disposal in the Maturing Montney Play Fairway of Northeastern British Columbia looks at wastewater disposal in the maturing Montney play of northeastern BC. Gareth Chalmers et al. will discuss Isotopic Fingerprinting Sulphur Sources of the Hydrogen Sulphide Gas in the Montney Formation, British Columbia. While Pablo Silva will go beyond his article Hydrogen Sulphide within the Triassic Doig Formation and talk about regional mapping and resource assessment of the Doig Formation.

Lastly, in the ‘Understanding Water' section The paper Pilot Collaborative Water Monitoring Program in Northeast BC by Lapp et al. explains the unique Pilot Collaborative Water Monitoring

Program aimed at gathering Western-based science along with Traditional Knowledge at multiple river sites.

AGENDA

10:00 - 10:10 Geoscience BC introduction

10:10 - 10:25 "Wastewater Disposal in the Maturing Montney Play Fairway of Northeastern British Columbia" presented by Dr. Brad Hayes + Q&A

10:25 - 10:40 "Hydrogen Sulphide Gas Generation in the Triassic Montney Unconventional Play, British Columbia and Alberta, Canada" presented by Gareth Chalmers + Q&A (with Marc Bustin)

10:40 - 10:55 "Regional Mapping and Resource Assessment of the Doig Formation" presented by Pablo Lacerda Silva + Q&A

10:55 BREAK

11:00 - 11:15 "Pilot Collaborative Water Monitoring Program in Northeast BC" presented by Suzan Lapp + Q&A

11:15 - 11:30 "The Tower Lake Dense Array Experiment: An Example of Government-Industry Collaboration to Study Injection-Induced Earthquakes" presented by Bei Wang and Honn Kao + Q&A

11:30 - 11:45 "Machine learning analysis of factors influencing induced seismicity susceptibility in the Montney play region of northeastern British Columbia" presented by Afshin Amini + Q&A

11:45 - 11:50 Close Remarks

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h50) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability. Free for CSUR Members and Non-Members)