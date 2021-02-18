EPAC Loses Bid For Extension Of NGTL Temporary Service Protocol

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has denied, with reasons to follow, an application from the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) for an extension of the Temporary Service Protocol (TSP) on the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more