2021 Could Be ‘Year Of Opportunity,’ Says Gear

While 2020 was a year in which many oil-weighted juniors focused on survival, 2021 is shaping up to be a “year of opportunity,” where Gear Energy Ltd. says it should again have the option of balancing excess free funds flow towards multiple strategic directions, including continued debt reduction, accelerated capital investment and associated growth or other returns to shareholders.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.