Recent Surge In WTI Pricing Leads To An Increasingly Optimistic Outlook

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has been hovering around the US$60/bbl-level in recent trading sessions, and projections by some industry analysts and reserve evaluation firms points to a more optimistic short- to medium-term outlook.

