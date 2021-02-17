Peyto Lays Out 2021 Capital Budget; Makes ‘Strategic Acquisitions’

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has planned a 2021 capital budget of $325-$350 million, inclusive of acquisitions, which at the high end is 48 per cent higher than the $236 million invested in 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more