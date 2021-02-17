Natural Gas Key To Renewables And Energy Transition, Boding Well For Crew: CEO

Renewables would be irrelevant without a critical baseload of natural gas, says Dale Shwed, president and chief executive officer of Crew Energy Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more